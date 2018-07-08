Kylie Jenner Reveals She "Got Rid" of Her Famous Lip Fillers in New Photo

Kylie Jenner is embracing the real her.

The E! reality star, whose cosmetically-enhanced pout has become her signature look over the years, revealed Sunday that she no longer uses lip fillers.

After one fan said the 20-year-old looked like "the old Kylie" in a new Instagram photo, she responded, "I got rid of all my filler" with several wide-eyed and smiley emojis.

In the snapshot, Jenner lets her natural beauty shine through as she poses next to BFF Stassie Karanikolaou in a black bodycon dress. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO wears little makeup and goes without hair extensions, a staple of her typically seductive social media persona. Kylie also posted another photo of the duo, in which she's pursing her lips for the camera.