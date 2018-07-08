Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Video of His and Peta Murgatroyd's Private City Hall Wedding

Who knew?! Before tying the knot in a dramatic wedding ceremony, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd said "I do" at city hall.

The Dancing With the Stars pro revealed the private moment in honor of their one-year anniversary, taking to Instagram on Sunday with videos of the couple exchanging vows in New York City.

"Before we did it in front of 300 [people]. This was one of the most exciting days of my life!" Maks wrote. "Everything felt very festive, I couldn't take my eyes off my future wife the whole ride to the City Hall and it was is if New York City herself was marrying us."