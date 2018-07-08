See Hailey Baldwin's Massive Engagement Ring From Justin Bieber

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jul. 8, 2018 5:02 PM
Justin Bieber, you did real good.
E! News has obtained a look at Hailey Baldwin's engagement ring, and it's nothing short of spectacular. Following last night's proposal, the newly engaged lovebirds continued the celebration at Nippers Beach Bar & Grill on Great Guana Cay in the Bahamas on Sunday afternoon.
It's unclear just how much the pop star dropped on the diamond bauble, but there's no question it must have been a pretty penny!
Baldwin dressed for the beach in a neon yellow bikini top and denim cut-off shorts as the pair sipped on drinks and basked in their post-engagement bliss.
An eyewitness told E! News that Justin and Hailey were at the bar for a little less than an hour before word caught on and fans began swarming the pair. "They were really cute and sweet together!" the source shares, adding, "They had to leave because there were so many fans."
A second insider shares, "They were together at the bar and looked really happy."
Footage shared on social media also showed the couple frolicking and dancing along the sand.
The 21-year-old model and her future hubby have not publicly addressed the engagement news, but Baldwin has "liked" several congratulatory messages on social media.
Instagram/@shannon_mcnamara97
As E! News previously reported, Bieber, 24, got down on one knee in front of a crowd in Baker's Bay.
"The proposal was a very happy moment and Hailey was taken off guard," a source said. "Her face was in shock but you could tell they are both so in love."
Explained a second source, "Justin is happier than ever and wants to be with Hailey. His family is very supportive and know he has been at his best lately. Everyone is very happy for him."
And the bling ain't too bad either!
—Additional reporting by Alli Rosenbloom
