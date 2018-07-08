See Hailey Baldwin's Massive Engagement Ring From Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber, you did real good.

E! News has obtained a look at Hailey Baldwin's engagement ring, and it's nothing short of spectacular. Following last night's proposal, the newly engaged lovebirds continued the celebration at Nippers Beach Bar & Grill on Great Guana Cay in the Bahamas on Sunday afternoon.

It's unclear just how much the pop star dropped on the diamond bauble, but there's no question it must have been a pretty penny!

Baldwin dressed for the beach in a neon yellow bikini top and denim cut-off shorts as the pair sipped on drinks and basked in their post-engagement bliss.