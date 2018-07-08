Drake Bell Visits Drake & Josh House and Discovers It's Gone

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 8, 2018 3:58 PM
Who says you can't go home again? Uh, reality.
Drake Bell recently visited the location of the Encino, California house used for exterior shots of his character's home on the hit Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh...only to find an empty lot.
He posted on Twitter on Saturday a video of him standing in front of a barrier erected around the property, with the caption, "The Drake & Josh House is GONE!!"
"What's up everybody. I came to check out the Drake & Josh house and it is gone," he said. "All that remains is this mailbox."
The 4,000-square-foot, five-bedroom home was put on the market last summer and sold in February for $1.55 million. It was built in 1976 and underwent minor renovations over the years. It is not uncommon for buyers, namely house-flippers and investors, to tear down older homes and rebuilt properties from scratch, especially in the Los Angeles area.
YouTube
Nooooooo!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/gNVUnL0mJ9— Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) May 21, 2018
Bell had tweeted a photo of the house after it was turned into a construction site in May, writing, "Nooooooo!!!!!!"
#NickOnSunset which is where we filmed Victorious is no longer... I had some great times there & will always look back at this place fondly 🙏🏼. #ThanksForTheMemories #Nostalgia— Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) December 11, 2017
Do you have any favorite #Victorious memories? pic.twitter.com/rlpfoNyc8f
The interior home scenes on Drake & Josh were filmed inside a soundstage at the Nickelodeon on Sunset studio, where many shows, such as iCarly and Victorious, were also filmed.
The studio was demolished last year.
From Bad-Boy Boyfriend to America's Dad: How Milo Ventimigla Survived Hollywood and Found Lasting Success
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?