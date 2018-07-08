Drake Bell Visits Drake & Josh House and Discovers It's Gone

Who says you can't go home again? Uh, reality.

Drake Bell recently visited the location of the Encino, California house used for exterior shots of his character's home on the hit Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh...only to find an empty lot.

He posted on Twitter on Saturday a video of him standing in front of a barrier erected around the property, with the caption, "The Drake & Josh House is GONE!!"

"What's up everybody. I came to check out the Drake & Josh house and it is gone," he said. "All that remains is this mailbox."

The 4,000-square-foot, five-bedroom home was put on the market last summer and sold in February for $1.55 million. It was built in 1976 and underwent minor renovations over the years. It is not uncommon for buyers, namely house-flippers and investors, to tear down older homes and rebuilt properties from scratch, especially in the Los Angeles area.