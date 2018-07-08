How Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's Parents Reacted to Their Engagement

Stephen Baldwin was overjoyed to hear his daughter Hailey Baldwin got engaged to Justin Bieber.

The Usual Suspects star and devout born-again Christian posted on his Twitter page on Sunday, just after the news broke, a Bible quote, writing, "#blessed."

He then tweeted, "Sweet smile on my face ! me&wife (Kennya) Always pray 4 Gods will !! He is moving in the hearts of JB&HB Let's all pray for His will to be done...Love you 2 so much !!! #Godstiming #bestisyettocome Congrats ❤️ @JeremyBieber @pattiemallette #PraiseJesus."

Stephen later deleted the latter tweet.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Road to Engagement

Justin's father, Jeremy Bieber, posted on Instagram a photo of his son on Instagram on Sunday, writing, "@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!"

Justin proposed to Hailey on Saturday during a trip to the Bahamas, almost a month after they went public with their rekindled relationship. The two had been linked romantically on and off for more than three years.

On Saturday, Justin's mother, Pattie Mallette, tweeted, "Love Love Love Love Love Love Love." The post is similar to many of her past tweets, which are also very spiritual and religious.

