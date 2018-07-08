Selena Gomez Is All Smiles on a Boat After Justin Bieber Gets Engaged to Hailey Baldwin

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 8, 2018 1:29 PM
Where was Selena Gomez when her ex Justin Bieber was celebrating his engagement to Hailey Baldwin? She was on a boat!
Her friend and assistant Theresa Mingus posted on Instagram Stories Sunday, just after the news broke, a photo of the her and Selena lounging on a small luxury yacht as they traveled with friends near New York City. Theresa and another pal who took the pic, Sully, also shared videos of the group on Instagram Stories.
Selena, who wore a blue and white bikini on the yacht, has not commented on Justin and Hailey's engagement, and neither has the couple, although the model's father, Stephen Baldwin, expressed his joy on Twitter.
Justin proposed to Hailey on Saturday during a trip to the Bahamas, weeks after they went public with a rekindled romance.
Their renewed relationship comes months after Justin and Selena called it quits after their own rekindled romance, which began last fall. They had previously split in 2014, months before he and Hailey first sparked their own romance rumors.
