Selena Gomez Is All Smiles on a Boat After Justin Bieber Gets Engaged to Hailey Baldwin

Where was Selena Gomez when her ex Justin Bieber was celebrating his engagement to Hailey Baldwin? She was on a boat!

Her friend and assistant Theresa Mingus posted on Instagram Stories Sunday, just after the news broke, a photo of the her and Selena lounging on a small luxury yacht as they traveled with friends near New York City. Theresa and another pal who took the pic, Sully, also shared videos of the group on Instagram Stories.

Selena, who wore a blue and white bikini on the yacht, has not commented on Justin and Hailey's engagement, and neither has the couple, although the model's father, Stephen Baldwin, expressed his joy on Twitter.