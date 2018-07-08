Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Engaged: More Whirlwind Celebrity Romances That Resulted in Proposals

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Sun., Jul. 8, 2018 1:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Splash News / BACKGRID

In Hollywood, love can happen in the blink of an eye—or just a matter of a few weeks. 

With the news of Hailey Baldwinand Justin Bieber's engagement, yet another famous pair has quickly taken the engagement plunge and decided to tie the knot after a whirlwind romance. 

After a few years of dating on and off, the very recently rekindled couple got engaged Saturday night after Bieber popped the question while they were on vacation in Baker's Bay. 

"Justin made arrangements for the ring when they were in NYC and knew that he wanted to propose to her. It was a sudden decision, but Justin always knew Hailey and him had a special bond that was incomparable," a source explained to E! News. 

"The proposal was a very happy moment and Hailey was taken off guard," the source added. "Her face was in shock, but you could tell they are both so in love."

Read

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Road to Engagement

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Instagram

Instagram

"Ever since they reunited, they have been inseparable and Justin knows he can't live without Hailey," the insider continued. "Justin and Hailey had talked about marriage before, but Hailey didn't think it would happen so quickly."

Well, the two are in very famous company when it comes to sudden engagements. Check out the list below for more Hollywood couples that didn't take long to decide to tie the knot: 

Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee, VMA Couples

Evan Agostini/Liaison/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee

96 hours after their first date, the former husband and wife infamously wed on Feb. 19, 1995. Their tumultuous marriage ended in a 1998 divorce, though their lives remained intertwined over the years through rumors of reconciliations, continued drama and their two sons. 

Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed

Instagram

Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder

After about six months of dating, E! News exclusively confirmed in January 2015 that the two got engaged. Four months later, the stars officially tied the knot. They became parents in July 2017 with the birth of their first child, daughter Bodhi

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Instagram

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson

Less than a month after the press learned off their burgeoning romance, the comedian popped the question to his bride-to-be in early June 2018. 

Article continues below

Benji Madden, Cameron Diaz

Instagram

Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden

Romance rumors first sparked about the couple in May 2014. The following October, the actress was spotted with a diamond ring on that finger, igniting headlines that she was headed for the aisle. Three months later, they were married in a 15-minute ceremony at the actress' Beverly Hills home on Jan. 5, 2015. The seemingly unlikely pair is still going strong three years later. 

Katy Perry, Russell Brand

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Katy Perry & Russell Brand

The British star got down on one knee in India on New Year's Eve in 2009, just a few months after they started dating following the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. They married the following October back in India and split a year later in December 2011. 

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, Twins, Moroccan, Monroe

Instagram

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon

Just weeks after meeting and creating her "Bye Bye" music video together, the two secretly wed in April 2008 at Carey's private estate in the Bahamas. During their six-year marriage, they became parents to twins Morrocan and Monroe before officially calling it quits in 2015. 

Article continues below

Britney Spears, Kevin Federline

Ben Rose/WireImage.com

Britney Spears & Kevin Federline

Just six months after her infamous hours-long marriage to childhood friend Jason Alexander, the princess of pop met the backup dancer and subsequently agreed to marry him in July 2004. Three months later, they were married. The union lasted two years and produced two sons before Spears filed for divorce in November 2006. 

Kaley Cuoco, Ryan Sweeting

instagram

Kaley Cuoco & Ryan Sweeting

The Big Bang Theory star got engaged to her ex-husband after three months of dating in September 2013. Four months later, the two tied the knot in a New Year's Eve wedding. However, the marriage lasted less than two years before Cuoco filed for divorce in September 2015

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, New Year's Eve 2015.

Instagram

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin

After dating on and off for several years, the couple rekindled their romance just weeks ago before the pop star's unexpected proposal while on vacation. 

"Ever since they reunited, they have been inseparable and Justin knows he can't live without Hailey," a source told E! News. "Justin and Hailey had talked about marriage before but Hailey didn't think it would happen so quickly."

Article continues below

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Couples , Justin Bieber , Hailey Baldwin , Life/Style , Engagements , Top Stories
Latest News
Post Malone, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Post Malone's Many Drinks at the 2018 AMAs Is a Big Mood

Taki Taki, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Ozuna, DJ Snake

Watch Cardi B, Selena Gomez, DJ Snake and Ozuna's "Taki Taki" Music Video

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's, Show

2018 American Music Awards: Everything You Didn't See on TV

ESC: Best Dressed, Cardi B

Cardi B Thanks Kulture During 2018 American Music Awards Acceptance Speech

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Taylor Swift Lights Up the 2018 American Music Awards With Snake-Filled Performance

Ciara, Future Zahir Wilburn, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Ciara's Son Future Jr. Is the Cutest Red Carpet Star at the 2018 American Music Awards

Offset, Cardi B, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Cardi B Looks Rosy as She and Offset Arrive on the 2018 American Music Awards Red Carpet

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.