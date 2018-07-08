EXCLUSIVE!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Engaged: How He Proposed

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 8, 2018 11:56 AM

Yes, they did! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently got engaged during a trip to the Bahamas after a whirlwind rekindled romance, E! News confirmed on Sunday, following reports.

The 24-year-old singer and 21-year-old model and daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin have not commented.

"They are engaged and it happened Saturday night in front of a crowd in Baker's Bay," a source told E! News exclusively. "Justin made arrangements for the ring when they were in NYC and knew that he wanted to propose to her. It was a sudden decision but Justin always knew Hailey and him had a special bond that was incomparable."

"The proposal was a very happy moment and Hailey was taken off guard," the source said. "Her face was in shock but you could tell they are both so in love."

Another source told E! News, "They are engaged. It happened while on vacation at Baker's Bay. They flew in from New York on the 6th and have been having the time of their lives. Justin is happier than ever and wants to be with Hailey. His family is very supportive and know he has been at his best lately. Everyone is very happy for him."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Road to Engagement

Justin and Hailey first sparked romance rumors three years ago and had been linked together on and off since then. They most recently rekindled their relationship several weeks ago, taking trips together to Miami and New York City. They were last spotted in the latter city again last week, holding hands. Last month, Justin and Hailey also packed on the PDA in Los Angeles, where he was seen carrying her around a music video set.

"Ever since they reunited, they have been inseparable and Justin knows he can't live without Hailey," the first source told E! News. "Justin and Hailey had talked about marriage before but Hailey didn't think it would happen so quickly. A few of their friends know from Facetiming them."

 

Justin and Hailey have never commented on their rekindled romance.

The engagement comes two weeks after Hailey purged her Instagram account of photos of Shawn Mendes, to whom she had been linked romantically over the past few months.

"I don't know if they're dating or not," Mendes later said on eTalk Canada, when asked about Bieber and Baldwin. "I love them both. They're both really awesome people."

