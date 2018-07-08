Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Celebrates 6th Birthday in Italy

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 8, 2018 9:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Penelope Disick, Birthday, Italy

Instagram

Happy birthday, P!

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick turned 6 on Sunday and celebrated her birthday in Italy with her mom and brothers Mason Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 3, as they continued their family vacation.

Kourtney began her trip last month with boyfriend Younes Bendjima and the two have in recent weeks been joined by her kids, her friends and recently, her momKris Jenner. The group has spent much of their time yachting near the island of Capri.

Photos

Penelope Disick's Cutest Pics

Kourtney posted photos and videos from Penelope's birthday dinner and lunch on Instagram. The little girl was presented with a birthday cake with white and rainbow frosting on Saturday, and on Sunday, the family sat down to celebrate again at lunch, with their luxury hotel suite's private terrace decorated appropriately for the occasion. They enjoyed a large fruit tart adorned with fried pastry dough (think churros) that spelled out her name.

Penelope Disick, Birthday, Italy

Instagram

Penelope Disick, Birthday, Italy

Instagram

Penelope had also celebrated her birthday early last month at a joint unicorn-themed party with her cousin and Kim Kardashian's 5-year-old daughter North West.

On Sunday, Penelope's dad Scott Disick posted on Instagram a photo of him holding his little girl.

"My little peep," he wrote.

Watch a new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on August 5 at 9/8c only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Penelope Disick , Kourtney Kardashian , Birthdays , Italy , Vacation , Celeb Kids , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Post Malone, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Post Malone's Many Drinks at the 2018 AMAs Is a Big Mood

Taki Taki, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Ozuna, DJ Snake

Watch Cardi B, Selena Gomez, DJ Snake and Ozuna's "Taki Taki" Music Video

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's, Show

2018 American Music Awards: Everything You Didn't See on TV

ESC: Best Dressed, Cardi B

Cardi B Thanks Kulture During 2018 American Music Awards Acceptance Speech

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Taylor Swift Lights Up the 2018 American Music Awards With Snake-Filled Performance

Ciara, Future Zahir Wilburn, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Ciara's Son Future Jr. Is the Cutest Red Carpet Star at the 2018 American Music Awards

Offset, Cardi B, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Cardi B Looks Rosy as She and Offset Arrive on the 2018 American Music Awards Red Carpet

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.