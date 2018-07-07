Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Celebrate Their 2-Year Anniversary With a Hawaiian Getaway—and Another Ring!

Happy two year anniversary Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara!

The "All About That Bass" singer and the Spy Kids star celebrated the dating milestone with a romantic getaway to Hawaii. Trainor posted pictures of the couple enjoying adventure tours and visiting Jurassic Park on Instagram. She also gave her fiancé a sweet shoutout.

"Never been loved this much by anyone," she captioned a video of her sweetheart fixing her makeup. "Celebrated our 2 year anniversary in paradise. I Love you more than life @darylsabara. Thank you for being mine and for making sure my make up is always blended perfectly."