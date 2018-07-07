Queer Eye Season 2 Sweethearts William and Shannan Are Married

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Sat., Jul. 7, 2018 7:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

After getting engaged on season two of Queer Eye, William Mahnken and Shannan Eller have tied the knot.

Mahnken shared pictures from the couple's beach wedding on Instagram. According to his post, the two exchanged vows in a "small, private ceremony" on June 16. The event took place at sunrise on Amelia Island in Florida.

Naturally, the Netflix show was happy to share the good news.

"Congratulations William and Shannan!" a statement from the show's official Instagram account read alongside photos from the big day. "Thank you for letting us be a part of your love story and we hope that the next phase of your life is filled with love, movies, and a lot of avocado goddess! We Shannan you both."

Read

Finding the Fab Five: How Netflix's Queer Eye Came to Be

Fans fell in love with the couple on the most recent season of Queer Eye. After getting some help from the Fab 5—Tan France, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness—Mahnken popped the question with a movie-themed proposal.

Knowing his bride enjoys films, he created his own short flick in which he struggled to find the perfect word that summed up his love for her. In the end, he picked her name—Shannan. Of course, the show alluded to this memory in the congratulatory post.

France and Berk also sent along their best wishes. 

"I couldn't be happier for them," the style guru wrote in the comments section. "Some of the best people I've had the pleasure of meeting."

"Awwww. Beautiful!!!" the home design expert added.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Queer Eye , Top Stories , Apple News , Weddings
Latest News
Bruno Mars, Song of the Year, 2018 Grammy Awards, Winners, 2018 Grammys, 2018, Winner

Bruno Mars' Birthday Celebration Included Getting Serenaded by Ed Sheeran

Teen Mom OG, Bristol Palin, Dakota Meyer

Watch Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer's Tear-Filled Breakup on Teen Mom OG

Dancing with the Stars

Dancing with the Stars Season 27: Who Can Still Dance in Week 2?

Katharine McPhee, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Here's Proof Katharine McPhee Is the Ultimate Twitter MVP

Dancing with the Stars, Evanna Lynch

Evanna Lynch Opens Up About Eating Disorder Battle and Dances to the Harry Potter Theme on Dancing with the Stars

Busy Philipps, James Franco

Busy Philipps Claims James Franco Physically Assaulted Her on the Set of Freaks and Geeks

Clueless, Alicia Silverstone, Cher, Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron Will Play Cher in Clueless: The Musical And We're Totally Buggin'

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.