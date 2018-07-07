Kris Jenner Joins Kourtney Kardashian and Kids in Italy for a Luxurious Yacht Ride

Kris Jenner is trying to keep up with Kourtney Kardashian's Italian adventure.

The momager and her boyfriend Corey Gamble were photographed joining the reality star and her kids for a yacht ride in Portofino. Kourtney also posted pictures of the mother-daughter duo lounging in style on Instagram.

"Had some work to do so flew in the momager," she wrote on Saturday.

The reality star also shared photos of her little ones enjoying their time on the water. For instance, 3-year-old Reign Disick seemed to have a blast rocking out to Frank Sinatra tunes while 8-year-old Mason Disick seemed content relaxing on board.