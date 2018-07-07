Kris Jenner Joins Kourtney Kardashian and Kids in Italy for a Luxurious Yacht Ride

Cucu / BACKGRID
Kris Jenner is trying to keep up with Kourtney Kardashian's Italian adventure.
The momager and her boyfriend Corey Gamble were photographed joining the reality star and her kids for a yacht ride in Portofino. Kourtney also posted pictures of the mother-daughter duo lounging in style on Instagram.
"Had some work to do so flew in the momager," she wrote on Saturday.
The reality star also shared photos of her little ones enjoying their time on the water. For instance, 3-year-old Reign Disick seemed to have a blast rocking out to Frank Sinatra tunes while 8-year-old Mason Disick seemed content relaxing on board.
It looks like the family enjoyed some fun in the sun off the boat, too. The eldest Kardashian sister shared a video of a luxurious pool oasis.
Kourtney and the kids have actually been enjoying their time on the yacht for a few days now. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has posted a few other photos of her relaxing on the boat with her kids and boyfriend Younes Bendjima over the past few days.
While the kids only recently joined the couple on the excursion, Younes and Kourtney have been vacationing around Italy for weeks—visiting Rome, Capri and more. A source told E! News the kids have taken a few boat rides and have eaten gelato, noting they're all having "an amazing and relaxing trip together."
"Younes is great with the kids and enjoys having them around," the insider shared. "They are all comfortable together and look like a very happy family."