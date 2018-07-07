Tyler Honeycutt Dead at 27: Basketball Player Died From Apparent "Self-Inflicted Injury" After Police Shootout

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Sat., Jul. 7, 2018 5:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tyler Honeycutt

Urbanandsport/NurPhoto

Tyler Honeycutt has died at the age of 27.

The Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed the basketball player's death to E! News on Saturday, noting that he passed away at 2:35 a.m. that morning.

Multiple media outlets reported the death followed a gunfire exchange with the Los Angeles Police Department. A media relations rep for the LAPD told E! News the police department responded to a call last night in the area of Riverside Drive and Tyrone Avenue in Sherman Oaks, Calif. The call was in regards to a man with a gun.

According to the rep, the suspect fired a shot from the aforementioned residence during the initial encounter. The officers then returned fire. The rep said the suspect "barricaded himself inside of the residence." When the SWAT team entered the residence, they found an unresponsive male. The rep said the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and pronounced the male dead at the scene. The rep said the death "appears to be a self-inflicted injury by gunshot."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

Honeycutt played college basketball for the University of California, Los Angeles Bruins. He later went on to play for the Sacramento Kings for two seasons. He most recently played for the Russian team BC Khimki. The team tweeted their condolences along with EuroLeague Basketball.

- Reporting: Alli Rosenbloom

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sports , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Bruno Mars, Song of the Year, 2018 Grammy Awards, Winners, 2018 Grammys, 2018, Winner

Bruno Mars' Birthday Celebration Included Getting Serenaded by Ed Sheeran

Teen Mom OG, Bristol Palin, Dakota Meyer

Watch Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer's Tear-Filled Breakup on Teen Mom OG

Dancing with the Stars

Dancing with the Stars Season 27: Who Can Still Dance in Week 2?

Katharine McPhee, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Here's Proof Katharine McPhee Is the Ultimate Twitter MVP

Dancing with the Stars, Evanna Lynch

Evanna Lynch Opens Up About Eating Disorder Battle and Dances to the Harry Potter Theme on Dancing with the Stars

Busy Philipps, James Franco

Busy Philipps Claims James Franco Physically Assaulted Her on the Set of Freaks and Geeks

Clueless, Alicia Silverstone, Cher, Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron Will Play Cher in Clueless: The Musical And We're Totally Buggin'

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.