Kylie Jenner Says Stormi Has "Perfect Lips" and Didn't Inherit Them From Her

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 7, 2018 3:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Like mother, like daughter?

In a YouTube Q&A video with BFF Jordyn Woods, posted on Friday, Kylie discusses her and Travis Scott's 5-month-old daughter Stormi Webster's physical traits and says the baby has "perfect lips," which she did not inherit from her mom.

"Stormi reminds me, she's my twin. Now she's like, looking a lot more like her dad," Kylie said. "The one thing I was insecure about, she has—she has the most perfect lips in the whole entire world. She didn't get those from me."

Kylie, who started getting lip fillers a few years ago, signaled that Stormi inherited her lips from Travis.

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Kylie also said that Stormi has big eyes like her.

"I prayed and prayed that she would have like, my big eyes and she was like, the biggest eyes ever," she said.

"She has like, my forehead," she added. "I actually have a 'threehead,' if you didn't know, Kylie fact, no, I really do. I have three- my fourth finger comes down to my eyebrows, so I have a 'threehead' and she has a 'threehead' too. My ears kind of like come out a little bit. She has my ears."

During the Q&A, Kylie also talked about how her body has changed since giving birth to Stormi.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns for a new season on August 5 at 9/8c only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Stormi Webster , Babies , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Bruno Mars, Song of the Year, 2018 Grammy Awards, Winners, 2018 Grammys, 2018, Winner

Bruno Mars' Birthday Celebration Included Getting Serenaded by Ed Sheeran

Teen Mom OG, Bristol Palin, Dakota Meyer

Watch Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer's Tear-Filled Breakup on Teen Mom OG

Dancing with the Stars

Dancing with the Stars Season 27: Who Can Still Dance in Week 2?

Katharine McPhee, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Here's Proof Katharine McPhee Is the Ultimate Twitter MVP

Dancing with the Stars, Evanna Lynch

Evanna Lynch Opens Up About Eating Disorder Battle and Dances to the Harry Potter Theme on Dancing with the Stars

Busy Philipps, James Franco

Busy Philipps Claims James Franco Physically Assaulted Her on the Set of Freaks and Geeks

Clueless, Alicia Silverstone, Cher, Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron Will Play Cher in Clueless: The Musical And We're Totally Buggin'

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.