Kaley Cuoco Gives Health Update After Shoulder Surgery: "Ice Is My Best Friend"

Kaley Cuoco is maintaining her sense of humor as she continues her recovery after shoulder surgery.

The 32-year-old Big Bang Theory actress underwent the scheduled procedure done several days after her June 30 wedding to fellow equestrian Karl Cook. He is taking care of her at home, making her snacks, making sure she's comfortable and even helping her style her hair.

"Day 3 in the same shirt," Cuoco said in a video posted on Instagram Stories on Saturday. "Braids are hanging in. Karl might have to redo them. Could write a sitcom around his hairstyles."

She also wrote on the video, "Ice is my best friend."