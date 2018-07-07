Serena Williams Misses Her Daughter's First Steps While Training for Wimbledon

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 7, 2018 12:59 PM

Serena Williams, Alexia Olympia Ohanian Jr.

It's every working parent's sad possible reality.

Serena Williams said on Twitter on Saturday that she missed seeing her and Alexis Ohanian's 10-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia take her first steps while she was practicing for Wimbledon at the All England Club.

"She took her first steps... I was training and missed it. I cried," Serena tweeted.

On Friday, the 23-time Grand Slam champion beat France's Kristina Mladenovic 7-5 7-6(1) at Wimbledon, reaching the fourth round as she continues her pro tennis comeback following her pregnancy. Serena had flown to England with her daughter and shared a photo of the baby sitting on a tennis court.

Serena Williams, Wimbledon 2018

Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

Alexis Ohanian, Wimbledon 2018

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The tennis star had begun her maternity leave after she won her record 23rd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January 2017—when she was nine weeks pregnant. She missed competing in last year's Wimbledon because of her pregnancy.

Serena returned to play tennis in December, four months after giving birth, losing an exhibition match at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi. In March, Serena played her first official pro tennis match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. In May, she played in the French Open, where she won her first major match since becoming a mom.

"In some weird way, I still want to be the best in what I do, whether it's fashion or tennis. I just want to be the best and I want to work the hardest. I also want to be the best mom," Serena told E! News that month. "Why limit myself?" 

