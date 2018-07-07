Serena Williams Misses Her Daughter's First Steps While Training for Wimbledon

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 7, 2018 12:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Serena Williams, Alexia Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Instagram; Getty Images

It's every working mom's sad possible reality.

Serena Williams said on Twitter on Friday that she missed seeing her and Alexis Ohanian's 10-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia take her first steps while she was practicing for Wimbledon at the All England Club.

"She took her first steps... I was training and missed it. I cried," Serena tweeted early on Saturday.

On Friday, the 23-time Grand Slam champion beat France's Kristina Mladenovic 7-5 7-6(1) at Wimbledon, reaching the fourth round as she continues her pro tennis comeback following her pregnancy. Serena had flown to England with her daughter and shared a photo of the baby sitting on a tennis court.

Photos

Serena Williams' Baby Girl Alexis Olympia's Cutest Photos

The tennis star had begun her maternity leave after she won her record 23rd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January 2017—when she was nine weeks pregnant. She missed competing in last year's Wimbledon because of her pregnancy.

Serena returned to play tennis in December, four months after giving birth, losing an exhibition match at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi. In March, Serena played her first official pro tennis match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. In May, she played in the French Open, where she won her first major match since becoming a mom.

"In some weird way, I still want to be the best in what I do, whether it's fashion or tennis. I just want to be the best and I want to work the hardest. I also want to be the best mom," Serena told E! News that month. "Why limit myself?" 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Serena Williams , Babies , Tennis , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Anastasia Palette

Anastasia Beverly Hills Launches New Norvina Eye Shadow Palette

Kylie Jenner, Gwen Stefani Concert, 2005

Kris Jenner Recalls the Time Kylie Jenner Sang "Hollaback Girl" With Gwen Stefani

Halsey, Common Ground Music Festival, Michigan

Halsey Breaks Down Crying Onstage in Concert After G-Eazy Breakup

Kylie Jenner, YouTube

Kylie Jenner Details How Her Body Has Changed Since Giving Birth to Stormi

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Slams Troll Who Says Baby True Is "Not Cute"

Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Bed, Video

Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande Reunite for Sexy Mermaid-Themed "Bed" Video

Ashley Greene, Paul Khoury

Inside Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury's Fairytale Wedding in the Forest

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.