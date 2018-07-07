Anastasia Beverly Hills Launches New Norvina Eye Shadow Palette

by Diana Nguyen | Sat., Jul. 7, 2018 12:35 PM
Just when we thought our wallets were recovering from the latest Kylie Cosmetics and Fenty Beauty launches, Anastasia Beverly Hills teases its latest must-have: the Norvina eye shadow palette ($42). Beauty buffs can expect another highly pigmented product, something very similar to the brand's best-selling Modern Renaissance iteration…but with a few major upgrades.
This is the first palette named after Claudia Norvina Soare, the brand's president and daughter of Anastasia Soare, ABH founder and brow wizard to celebrities including Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Kim Kardashian West.
"I'm nervous because it has my name on it. Usually, I'm not nervous because this is my job; this is what I do. But because my name is on it, it's definitely giving me some emotions that I'm not used to," said Claudia. "It's a compilation of colors that I absolutely love and would use."
While Claudia creates all of ABH's products, this latest launch feels more personal. The cosmetics creator exclusively shared with E! News how exactly it differs from the rest of the brand's cult-followed products.
This Palette Is Cool Toned: "[The pigments] are bold but they're actually cooler toned, which is why they feel more muted. Most ABH palettes, historically, are not very artsy. They are usually warm toned, because that's more of the mainstream appeal, and this is cooler toned than average. Even going as far as the bronze and the gold, you're going to find that coolness in there, which is great for someone who's a little bit paler."
In Case You Can't Decide on Color Combos: "I mostly (not every time) create palettes in quads. If you're looking at the palette, go in a quad—meaning in fours—so like Dreamer (a gold shimmer), Summer (a bronzy gold shimmer), Base (a light matte neutral) and Soul (a matte purple) could be one. At the same time, moving one over, you could also do Wild Child (a rosy shimmer), Rose Gold (a rose gold shimmer), Incense (a light brown matte) and Love (a pinkish matte). It's the easiest way to achieve a look with colors that work well together. The colors are harmonious."
The Matte-to-Shimmer Proportion Is Equal: "Usually, I do a lot more mattes than I do shimmer. But I am big on shimmers."
You Won't Find Purples Like These: "I think I'm really happy with the way Soul came out, because every time you see a matte purple, it's either going to be a deep purple, it's going to be something really light and pinky or a lavender pastel. What I really like about this—this being one of my favorite colors—is that it's a dark periwinkle. That's really rare."
Why Purple Is Important: "For me purple started off as a color corrector, believe it or not. My skin tone, I'm Eastern European, so I tend to look very, very, very yellow and green, especially if I don't use the right colors around my complexion. What I found out as a teenager is that purple…just even wearing a purple shirt…purple was a color corrector for me. It would brighten me up. Then it became a thing where I started putting it in my hair."
In Case You're Scared of Purple: "You can put [the shimmer] all over your lid, and it'll be really pretty and poppy. What you can do with Soul if you're scared to put it on your eyes is you can just put it along your lower lash line for definition for a different contrast. Say you're wearing Volatile (a matte dark brown), Eccentric (a matte medium brown) with Summer and Dreamer, you can just pop Soul underneath, so you have this pretty neutral eye look and something with a little bit of pop—without being kind of scary and overwhelming.
The Norvina palette is available online July 17.
