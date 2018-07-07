Anastasia Beverly Hills Launches New Norvina Eye Shadow Palette

You Won't Find Purples Like These: "I think I'm really happy with the way Soul came out, because every time you see a matte purple, it's either going to be a deep purple, it's going to be something really light and pinky or a lavender pastel. What I really like about this—this being one of my favorite colors—is that it's a dark periwinkle. That's really rare."

Why Purple Is Important: "For me purple started off as a color corrector, believe it or not. My skin tone, I'm Eastern European, so I tend to look very, very, very yellow and green, especially if I don't use the right colors around my complexion. What I found out as a teenager is that purple…just even wearing a purple shirt…purple was a color corrector for me. It would brighten me up. Then it became a thing where I started putting it in my hair."

In Case You're Scared of Purple: "You can put [the shimmer] all over your lid, and it'll be really pretty and poppy. What you can do with Soul if you're scared to put it on your eyes is you can just put it along your lower lash line for definition for a different contrast. Say you're wearing Volatile (a matte dark brown), Eccentric (a matte medium brown) with Summer and Dreamer, you can just pop Soul underneath, so you have this pretty neutral eye look and something with a little bit of pop—without being kind of scary and overwhelming.