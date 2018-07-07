Kris Jenner Recalls the Time Kylie Jenner Sang "Hollaback Girl" With Gwen Stefani

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 7, 2018 11:41 AM

Don't tell Kris Jenner her baby Kylie Jenner has no talent!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager posted on Instagram on Saturday a meme of her youngest child, which shows the then-8-year-old reality star singing "Hollaback Girl" with Gwen Stefani onstage at one of her concerts while sitting on a backup dancer's shoulders.

The meme states, "Kylie Jenner has no talent. Okay, explain this."

"Exactly," Kris wrote. "Love you @kyliejenner #talented #proudmama #explainthis @gwenstefani #kyliesfirstgwenstefaniconcert."

Kylie, now 20, had posted the video herself on her app in 2016, writing, "My first concert ever was Gwen Stefani in 2005! During the ‘B-A-N-A-N-A-S' part of ‘Hollaback Girl,' she brought a bunch of girls onstage to sing with her. One of her backup dancers put me on his shoulders and then Gwen put the mic in front of me to sing. I was so little! But it was cool because I ended up going on Gwen's concert DVD, Harajuku Lovers Live."

Watch a new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on August 5 at 9/8c only on E!

