Halsey Breaks Down Crying Onstage in Concert After G-Eazy Breakup

Halsey got emotional onstage at her first concert since announcing her and G-Eazy's breakup.

The 23-year-old singer had said on social media on Tuesday that they are "taking some time apart." She and G-Eazy, who duet on the single "Him & I," first sparked dating rumors last summer.

Halsey performed at the Common Ground Music Festival in Lansing, Michigan on Friday. While singing her ballad "Sorry," she paused and started crying while singing the lyrics, "Someone will love you / But someone isn't me." Twitter user @hopelessgalore captured the emotional moment on video.