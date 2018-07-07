Halsey Breaks Down Crying Onstage in Concert After G-Eazy Breakup

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 7, 2018 11:37 AM
Halsey got emotional onstage at her first concert since announcing her and G-Eazy's breakup.
The 23-year-old singer had said on social media on Tuesday that they are "taking some time apart." She and G-Eazy, who duet on the single "Him & I," first sparked dating rumors last summer.
Halsey performed at the Common Ground Music Festival in Lansing, Michigan on Friday. While singing her ballad "Sorry," she paused and started crying while singing the lyrics, "Someone will love you / But someone isn't me." Fans captured the emotional moment on video.
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Fans had speculated several days ago that Halsey and G-Eazy had broken up after noticing she had deleted photos of him and also posted a cryptic pic.
G-Eazy, meanwhile, has been busy on his own; he stepped out solo at a Paris Fashion Week event the day Halsey announced their split. On Friday, he returned to the stage himself, performing a show in New York City for GMA's 2018 Summer Concert Series.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?