Khloe Kardashian Slams Troll Who Says Baby True Is "Not Cute"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 7, 2018 9:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Momma Bear Khloe Kardashian isn't going to let people get away with insulting her 2 and 1/2-month-old daughter, True Thompson.

On Friday, the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star fired back at a Twitter troll who wrote, "Is it just me or is @khloekardashdian baby, True, not cute at all?"

"What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child's appearance?" Khloe tweeted in response. "What type of disgusting human being are you? It's pathetic that you are this miserable in your life."

"She's a loser for that," Khloe said. "No respect for people like that. People are entitled to their own opinions and feelings but why on earth would you tweet that and if you must why would you tag me?"

The tweet has since been deleted and the user's account is private.

Photos

True Thompson's Cutest Baby Photos

Khloe, who has often posted images of her and Tristan Thompson's daughter, had recently posted on Snapchat a new video of herself playing with True.

 

"Aww @khloekardashian her little smile!!" one fan wrote on Twitter.

"The sweetest smile!!!!" Khloe responded.

"Sorry but... she looks like Tristan," another user wrote.

"Identical!!" Khloe agreed.

 

Tristan Thompson, True Thompson

Instagram

True is Tristan's second child and first daughter. He also has a 1 and 1/2-year-old sonPrince, from a previous relationship.

Another user commented that True looks like her big brother in the photo that the other fan had posted.

"Daddy's genes are strong!" Khloe said. "They are both beautiful sweet babies!"

The reality star and Good American apparel designer recently returned to work after maternity leave. She said on social media she was feeling anxious about leaving True.

Khloe posted selfie videos from work on her Snapchat, saying she was "surviving" her first day back at Good American and adding, "I'm very grateful because Tristan is being a great daddy and he has done all the feedings while I am gone, so shout-out to all the good dads out there."

She also posted a new video of herself playing with True.

 

"My first day was actually great! I stayed really busy and I knew True was in great hands. But I was so excited to get home to her. This heat is absolutely wild! We all must stay hydrated," Khloe tweeted.

"Oh my goodness it was so awesome being able to see her this afternoon!" Khloe said. "Is the longest I've ever been away from her. And it was so sweet to have her smiling when she saw me."

Watch a new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on August 5 at 9/8c only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , True Thompson , Babies , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Taylor Swift

Why Taylor Swift Finally Got Political

Joey King, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Joey King's Transformation Into Convicted Murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard Will Give You Chills

ESC: Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon and Nina Dobrev Are Loving This Fall Shirt Style

Shameless

Cameron Monaghan Is Leaving Shameless Too

Post Malone Makes Drastic Change His Appearance

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA, Couples

How Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Overcame a Miscarriage, Divorce Rumors and Resentment to Come Back Stronger Than Ever

Cardi B, 2018 Global Citizen Concert

Cardi B Admits She Wants to "Gain Back" Some of Her Baby Weight

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.