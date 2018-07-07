Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande Reunite for Sexy Mermaid-Themed "Bed" Video

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 7, 2018 9:23 AM
Reunited!
Nicki Minaj teams up again with Ariana Grande, this time for her smoldering new music video "Bed."
In the clip, released on Friday, the rapper writhes on the beach as a topless mermaid and showcases a skimpy swimsuit in a private swimming pool and sexy lingerie on a bed, while the singer dances seductively in white fuzzy lingerie on a grassy hill by the sea.
The two then unite together on rocks by the ocean, waring bikinis and short cover-ups and join two men, played by Odell Beckham Jr. and Brad Wing, on daybeds.
#BedVideo tomorrow or tonight?... 🧜🏽♀️🧜🏾♀️🧜🏼♀️ @hypewilliams the legend himself
A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on
Young Money / Cash Money
Young Money / Cash Money
The single "Bed" was released in June.
Nicki and Ariana have collaborated several times on music in the past, such as on the 2014 single "Band Bang" With Jessie J on Ariana's 2016 track "Side to Side" and the song "The Light Is Coming," which was also released last month.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?