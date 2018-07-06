Katharine McPhee Defends Her Engagement to David Foster With Sassy Clapback

Haters to the left!

Three days after the news broke that Katharine McPhee and David Foster were engaged, the American Idol alum took to Twitter on Friday with a PSA for her critics.

"Y'all should be worrying more about registering to vote and midterm elections than who's marrying me," McPhee wrote. "Thank you for coming to my TED talk."

As the sassy celeb previously revealed, Foster popped the question while on vacation with McPhee and their friends in Europe. "He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri," Katharine joked in a text message to a friend she shared on Instagram. "Totally dark, only stars. Thankfully he didn't push me off the cliff. He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me.