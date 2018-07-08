From Bad-Boy Boyfriend to America's Dad: How Milo Ventimigla Survived Hollywood and Found Lasting Success

Despite what This Is Us' success may make it seem, Milo Ventimiglia hasn't always been America's TV dad.

With two seasons as the NBC hit's imperfectly perfect patriarch Jack Pearson under his belt, the actor, who just turned 41, has firmly planted himself in the pantheon of all-time great fictional fathers. But when audiences first met the hunky Ventimiglia, he was playing a decidedly different sort of character—one that Papa Pearson might have some issues with if teenage Kate brought him home in an episode of This Is Us.

After guest-star spots in shows as varied as Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Saved by the Bell: The New Class, fans got their first real taste of Ventimiglia in 2001 when he arrived on the scene in the second season of The WB's beloved Gilmore Girls. As bad boy Jess Mariano, Ventimiglia's presence on the series kicked off one of TV's most enduring love triangles, pitting fans into Team Jess or Team Dean (Jared Padalecki) camps as they argued over who was best for Rory (Alexis Bledel). (Of course, this was before a third camp popped up with the introduction of Matt Czuchry's Logan—though if anyone is still Team Logan, they're tripping.)