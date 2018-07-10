Happy Anniversary, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt! Relive Their Cutest Moments

A match made in comedy heaven is going strong!

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have given us a glimpse of true love in Hollywood, and it seems that they're in it for the long haul. Today, the couple is ringing in their eighth anniversary and of course it's a reason to celebrate.

The pair married on July 10, 2010 in Como, Italy during a private ceremony attended by family, friends and the one and only George Clooney.

And while the duo comes from different backgrounds—John was born in Boston while Emily is a Brit through and through, they found each other and quickly realized that they are a perfect pair.

Both actors have described their initial meeting where it may have been love at first sight. Since then, the couple has continued to gush about each other and their growing family.