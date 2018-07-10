Happy Anniversary, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt! Relive Their Cutest Moments

by Jennifer Cullen | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018 3:00 AM

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, SXSW Festival 2018

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

A match made in comedy heaven is going strong!

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have given us a glimpse of true love in Hollywood, and it seems that they're in it for the long haul. Today, the couple is ringing in their eighth anniversary and of course it's a reason to celebrate.

The pair married on July 10, 2010 in Como, Italy during a private ceremony attended by family, friends and the one and only George Clooney.

And while the duo comes from different backgroundsJohn was born in Boston while Emily is a Brit through and through, they found each other and quickly realized that they are a perfect pair.

Both actors have described their initial meeting where it may have been love at first sight. Since then, the couple has continued to gush about each other and their growing family. Need proof? Just look at our gallery below.

Photos

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's Cutest Pics

John and Emily are also parents to two daughters—Hazel, born in 2014, and Violet, who they welcomed in 2016.

Although parenthood is now their priority, the couple has made sure that they spend quality time just them two. The special time even came in the form of their first film together, A Quiet Place, which turned out to be a hit with critics and audiences alike.

Relive their cutest moments above and without further ado, congratulations you two! 

TAGS/ John Krasinski , Emily Blunt , Couples , Anniversaries
