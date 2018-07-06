EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus' Summer of Love

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jul. 6, 2018 2:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

Stoianov / BACKGRID

The temperatures in your neighborhood aren't the only things heating up this summer.

Close to a year after E! News first confirmed that Ben Affleck was dating Saturday night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, the famous pair remains stronger than ever.

According to a source, Lindsay is on hiatus from work and is able to spend more time in Los Angeles with Ben during the summer months.

"They are also taking some trips and spending time with her family in New York," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "She is loving being with Ben and enjoying his new house."

This past spring, Ben was able to purchase a $19.2 million home in a Los Angeles neighborhood called Pacific Palisades. The property is also conveniently located by ex-wife Jennifer Garner's home.

Photos

Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus: Romance Rewind

We're also told that Lindsay has been able to spend quality time with Ben and her other family members together. And yes, everyone gets along very well.

"Lindsay's daughter has been spending a lot of time with them and has really gotten to know Ben. Lindsay has not shied away from including her daughter in her time with Ben and incorporating her into their lives," our source shared. "She also had her parents in town and they spent a lot of time entertaining them. Her parents are crazy about Ben and think he is so smart and charming. They are totally captivated by him and he has been very generous and warm to them."

Just last month, cameras caught Ben and Lindsay having a double date with her parents at a French-Asian restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., called Cassia. They would also enjoy a hike the day after.

And while pop culture fans remain interested in learning more about the couple, Lindsay doesn't see herself as a star or celebrity of any kind.

"My entire career has been behind the camera, and that's definitely where I'm most comfortable. I'm a producer, I'm a mom, a friend," she shared with Elle back in May. "Being considered a public figure honestly makes me laugh."

Regardless of the lights and cameras that follow this pair, those close to the couple believe they make a great match.

"Lindsay is crazy in love. She would marry Ben in a heartbeat," our source shared. "[Ben] is happy with her and content with where things are."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ben Affleck , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News , Exclusives
Latest News
Eva Marcille, Michael Sterling

Real Housewives of Atlanta's Eva Marcille Marries Michael Sterling in Atlanta

Ashlee Simpson, ASHLEE+EVAN 105

Ashlee Simpson-Ross Turns to Mom Tina Simpson Amid Her "Juggling Act" of Being a Working Mom

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Makes Rare Political Statement Ahead of Midterm Elections

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1509

Kim Kardashian Tells Kourtney She Looks Like a "F--king Grandma" During a Fitting in Tokyo on KUWTK

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, 8 Month Birthday

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi Webster's 8-Month Birthday With Sweet Photo Shoot

Kanye West, Ariana Grande split

Ariana Grande Makes Subtle Dig at Kanye West While Supporting Pete Davidson on SNL

2016 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals, Taylor Kinney, Lady Gaga, Couples

How Lady Gaga's Ex Taylor Kinney Feels About Her Performance in A Star Is Born

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.