Saturday Savings: Joan Smalls' Go-Anywhere Cami Top Is on Sale!

With more daylight, comes so much more summer fun to be had. 

Even if you're stuck at school or in the office for a good chunk of the day, you can still make it to happy hour, an outdoor movie and dinner—without a whole wardrobe change. Please turn your attention to Joan Smalls' perfect summer essential: the Tigerlily Yolanthe Cami Top. While the supermodel recently sported the emerald top out to a party in Paris with a pair of white shorts, you can dress up this tank with a pair of wide-leg trousers or even a flouncy skirt. Is the air conditioning on too high? Combat office frostbite with a structured blazer or an oversize denim jacket. The point is: You can take this camisole anywhere. Even better, the model's iteration is now on sale, from $90 to $72!

Should it be not quite your style, however, we rounded up a few other summer-perfect options that might fit your criteria. While you can go with a simple version, don't be afraid to play with details and colors. 

Keep scrolling for more Joan Smalls-inspired picks. 

ESC: Satin Cami

Joan Small's Exact Top

SHOP: Tigerlily Yolanthe Cami Top - Emerald, Was $90; Now $72

ESC: Satin Cami

Topshop

SHOP: Satin Scallop Camisole Top, $30

ESC: Satin Cami

Cinq a Sept

SHOP: Narcissa Feather-Embellished Silk-Satin Camisole, Was $295; Now $147

ESC: Satin Cami

La Perla

SHOP: Scoop-Neck Silk-Satin Cami Top, $102

ESC: Satin Cami

Halston Herritage

SHOP: Satin Camisole, Was $175; Now $52.50

ESC: Satin Cami

Ganni

SHOP: Polka-Dotted Silk Satin Camisole, Was $190; Now $133

ESC: Satin Cami

Galvan

SHOP: Satin camisole, Was $295; Now $118

ESC: Satin Cami

H&M

SHOP: V-neck Camisole Top, $17.99

ESC: Satin Cami

PrettlyLittleThing

SHOP: Petite Dusty Pink Satin Ruched Cami Top, $25

ESC: Satin Cami

Cami NYC

SHOP: Becca Lace-Trimmed Silk Crepe de Chine Camisole, Was $160; Now $48

