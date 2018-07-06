Keri Russell in Talks to Join Star Wars: Episode IX Cast

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jul. 6, 2018 1:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Keri Russell, The Americans, Premiere

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Is the Force strong with Keri Russell?

The 42-year-old actress, recently known for her main role on The Americans series, is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Star Wars: Episode IX, which J.J. Abrams is directing and writing. Russell, whose TV series recently ended after six seasons, Abrams and Walt Disney Studios, which owns production company Lucasfilm, have not commented on the reports, first published by Variety on Friday.

Russell and Abrams go way back. She had risen to fame in the late '90s with Felicity, the show he co-created. He also directed her in the 2006 film Mission: Impossible III. Abrams had directed the first movie in the new trilogy, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which featured childhood friend Greg Gunberg, another Felicity star, in a small role.

Photos

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Premiere After-Party

Abrams and Lucasfilm execs met with several actresses for the new Star Wars: Episode IX role in the past two months and settled on Russell right before the Fourth of July holiday, Variety said, adding that the character she would play, which has not been revealed, takes part in action-heavy fight scenes. Abrams will likely cast two more actors by the time the film begins production at the end of the month, Variety reported.

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Adam Driver are all expected to return for Star Wars: Episode IX, the final film of a third trilogy, the outlet said.

Following news of Russell's possible involvement in the new movie, fans took to social media to speculate who she could or should play. One possibility they raised is Ridley's character Rey's long-lost mother or other relative. The identities of Rey's parents remain a mystery, despite an explanation Driver's villain character Kylo Ren offered in the second film, the Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and are considered an important plot line.

Star Wars: Episode IX is set for release on Dec. 20, 2019.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Keri Russell , Star Wars , J.J. Abrams , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News , Casting
Latest News
Demi Lovato, Mike Bayer

Here's Who Fans Think Demi Lovato Shaded With Her ''Good Luck on Your Blog'' Tweet

Cardi B, Offset

A Look Back at Cardi B's Pregnancy as Her Due Date Approaches

Joanna Gaines

Joanna Gaines Shares the Special Tradition Chip Gaines Continued With Baby No. 5

Shelf Life Of Olympians, Adam Rippon, Michael Phelps, Simone Biles, Caitlyn Jenner, Tara Lipinski, Tonya Harding

Talk Shows, Endorsement Deals, and Dancing With the Stars: Examining the Shelf Life of Olympic Fame

G-Eazy Makes First Appearance Since Halsey Split

Armie Hammer, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Armie Hammer Rocks Blue Hair in an Epic Throwback Thursday Photo

Jessica Biel, Silas Timberlake

Jessica Biel and Son Silas Timberlake Have the Same Hairstyle

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.