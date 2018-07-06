Here's Who Fans Think Demi Lovato Shaded With Her ''Good Luck on Your Blog'' Tweet

Don't mess with Demi Lovato.

The pop singer's inner ice queen made an appearance on Twitter this week, sending her loyal Lovatics into overdrive trying to identify the person at the receiving end of her shade.

"Good luck on your blog," Lovato cryptically wrote online without further explanation.

The mysterious message prompted an online manhunt for the person who allegedly did Demi wrong, and it appears as if fans have finally found their suspect. Enter Mike Bayer, her longtime sober companion and CEO of CAST Centers, a wellness and addiction treatment center which Demi also co-owns.