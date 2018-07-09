Why Do Some Viewers Have a Hard Time Quitting TV Shows?

It started with The Simpsons in high school, and then it happened in college with ER, and most recently with Scandal. I fell behind and I stopped watching.

The guilt over abandoning a TV show was real—and is still felt now. It's a weird feeling, to have guilt over a TV show, something that is full of fictional characters and is not capable of having feelings, but it happened—and continues to do so.

The Simpsons was easy to let go despite it being a constant in my life for so many years. ER? That was another story. I fell into ER hard, Thursdays at 10 p.m. on NBC I was always in front of my TV. Then, I went to college and...life got in the way. The same thing happened with Scandal, the episodes started piling up and I felt bad—and cheated! I watched the finale without having watched the six or seven episodes I missed before it.