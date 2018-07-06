Joanna Gaines Shares the Special Tradition Chip Gaines Continued With Baby No. 5

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jul. 6, 2018 12:53 PM

It's been less than two weeks since Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines welcomed their son Crew into the world, and it looks like the Fixer Upper stars upheld a tradition they've carried out since the birth of their eldest child Drake (now 13).

Joanna explained the time-honored tribute via Instagram on Thursday. 

"Chip started a tradition with Drake where he wore the hospital bracelet until it fell off," she wrote alongside a photo of the proud papa and the newborn, "looks like the tradition lives on. #5."

In addition to Crew and Drake, Chip and Joanna have three other children: Ella, 11; Duke, 9 and Emmie Kay, 8.

Photos

Joanna Gaines' Quotes on Love, Life & Family

Even though there's a bit of an age gap between Crew and his older siblings, Joanna is excited to have her children tend to their baby brother.

"There's going to be quite the [age] gap," Joanna told Today in April. "I'm going to have a lot of little helpers. I'm so excited."

It looks likes the kiddos have already started looking after their newest family member, too. Joanna shared photos of her daughters holding Crew out on the farm earlier this week.

Joanna announced the arrival of baby no. 5 on June 23—adding that she and the rest of the family "couldn't be more in love." 

"He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early, which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one," she wrote in an Instagram post.

After Joanna announced the pregnancy news in January—just a few months after revealing the end of Fixer Upper—the home design guru shared the baby journey with her fans. Now that the little guy is here, the HGTV star is continuing to do the same. Just last week, she gave followers a sneak peek of the child's nursery.

Congratulations to the happy family!

