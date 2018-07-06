Talk Shows, Endorsement Deals, and Dancing With the Stars: Examining the Shelf Life of Olympic Fame

Does he edge in on Johnny Weir's gig and begin delivering color commentary on his sport? He's already somewhat ruled that out. Does he follow in Lochte and Jenner's footsteps into the world of reality TV? Perhaps. Or does he carve himself a new path entirely? The options for the groundbreaking Olympian seem vast at the moment, but the clock is ticking. With each passing day, the memory of the Winter Games gets a little bit fainter, a little bit smaller in the minds of the nation. After all, if you hadn't noticed, there's a whole lot of stuff going on in America these days. But if there's any Olympian poised to challenge convention when it comes to life after the Games, it's Rippon. Something tells us he won't have to fall back on the motivational speaker circuit. (Not that there's anything wrong with that.)

"I think when you continue to push yourself and step out of your comfort zone is when you have the best and most fulfilling experiences," he told E! News after his DWTS win. So long as he keeps that mantra in the back of his mind, we have no doubt that we'll still be paying attention, whatever he does next.