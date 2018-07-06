Armie Hammer Rocks Blue Hair in an Epic Throwback Thursday Photo

by Nina Einsidler | Fri., Jul. 6, 2018 11:28 AM
Armie Hammer gave fans flashbacks to the early 2000s on Thursday when he posted a picture of him sporting a bright blue 'do on Instagram.
The Throwback Thursday photo featured the Call Me By Your Name star during his younger years. He tagged his mom Dru and wife Elizabeth Chambers in the photo.
"#tbt when I thought it would be cool to dye my hair blue... thanks Aunt Candy (@candaceg6) for the picture and thank you for coming tonight to Straight White Men with Uncle Steve (@steveygarvey6) and also sharing this gem," he wrote, referencing his latest play. "good Lord, why didn't anyone tell me this was a bad idea?! Thank you mom (@druhammer) for putting up with me. And by the way, the early 2000s, fashion wise, were rough. #dodgerblue."
His wife Chambers and close friend Joe Manganiello couldn't help but comment on the priceless photo.
"Love that Aunt Candy said @druhammer would let you keep it because it was 'Dodger Blue,'" she wrote, referencing the color of his home team the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Manganiello expressed his enthusiasm for the look with a long but simple, "YESSSSSSSSSSSSS."
The actor has been keeping busy. Last month, Hammer began his role as Drew in Straight White Men at Second Stage Theater. He also recently shared a photo from his latest movie, Sorry To Bother You, which goes into select theaters today and plays everywhere next Friday, July 13.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?