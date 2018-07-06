Jessica Biel and Son Silas Timberlake Have the Same Hairstyle

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jul. 6, 2018 11:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jessica Biel, Silas Timberlake

Instagram

Like mother, like son!

Justin Timberlake posted on Instagram on Friday a photo of his wife Jessica Biel holding and kissing their 3-year-old son Silas during a trip to Paris. The boy sports golden brown curls, worn loosely over his shoulders. Biel wears her hair, which is the same color but wavy, the same way.

In the photo, Silas' face is shown from the side, with his hair covering most of it. Justin and Jessica have occasionally posted pics of their son on social media over the years but have not shared a clear photo of his face since 2015, when he was five months old.

Photos

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel: Romance Rewind

"If that pic doesn't say 'City Of Love' then I'm out..." Timberlake, who recently performed two concerts in Paris, wrote in the caption.

The singer showcased his own natural curls during his time in The All New Mickey Mouse Club and the boy band 'N Sync in the '90s. He has kept his hair cut super short throughout most of his solo career and has at times showcased a straightened hairstyle.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jessica Biel , Justin Timberlake , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Armie Hammer, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Armie Hammer Rocks Blue Hair in an Epic Throwback Thursday Photo

Chris Brown, Mug Shot

A Timeline of All of Chris Brown's Arrests and Legal Troubles

ESC: Best Dressed, Paris Haute Couture, Mandy Moore

Which Celeb Won Paris Haute Couture Week Fall-Winter 2018?

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian: Why I Don't Want to Spoil My Kids

G-Eazy

What Makes G-Eazy Turn Into G-Difficult? Watch the Rapper Reveal His Biggest Pet Peeves

Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster Reflects on the Next Phase of #MeToo: "We Can't Put Every Man Over 30 in Jail"

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Kiss

Have Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Figured Out the Secret to a Lasting Hollywood Marriage?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.