Brendon Urie Comes Out as Pansexual: "I Just Like Good People"

However, Urie contended he has not always had a positive relationship with fame. He was only 17 years old when he told his family he was leaving home to pursue a career in music. It was around that time that he also told them he is an atheist, despite being raised in a Mormon household. "Telling them that I don't believe in God broke their hearts. Then I sat them down and said, 'You know you guys are just as atheist as me, you just believe in one more God than I do,'" he recalled. "My mom was like, 'I could see how you could say that, but we don't see it that way.'" Today, "I have no relationship with religion anymore except that I will still read the scriptures sometimes. It's interesting to me. To read it now in the context of who I am now, thinking about who I was as a kid and how I let all this stuff affect me. Until I started thinking for myself."

Becoming famous at a young age was a shocking experience, to say the least. "It was not easy," Urie told Paper Magazine. "I don't think I dealt with it very well."