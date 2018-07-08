Nikki Bella Finds Her "Voice" Through Wedding Planning on Total Bellas

Nikki Bella is calling the shots when it comes to her wedding to John Cena.

On this week's all-new Total Bellas, Nikki had to make some tough decisions about her big day, including dis-inviting her BFFs as bridesmaids.

"I've decided that I'm not going to have bridesmaids anymore," Nikki confessed. "Like, anyone?" Nikki's bestie Shawna asked. "Yeah," the Bella twin confirmed.

Despite being sad to miss out on the chance to stand beside Nikki at her wedding, her friends were supportive of her decision.

"Here's what you should do: You should do what you really want to do, whatever that means. If that means having bridesmaids have it, if it means not, then don't 'cause this is your day," her friend Katy insisted.

Not only will Nikki be walking herself down the aisle, she'll be standing up at the altar without her girl squad, but for the future Mrs. Cena, these decisions are a show of her newfound strength.