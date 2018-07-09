Can the ''Messiah of Breasts'' Dr. Terry Dubrow Fix This Botched Patient's Displaced Boobs?

Can the "Messiah of Breasts" Dr. Terry Dubrow right this Botched boob job?

On Wednesday's all new episode, Leslie opens up about the nightmare breast augmentation she had done, which led to her now painful displaced chest.

"When I woke up I was extremely flat, I was having implant displacement as well," Leslie explains to Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif. "And then he says, 'We can go in there, sew up the pocket and fix it.'"

Sadly, this second chance procedure didn't go as planned either. "So I woke up from the second surgery, there was no breast lift done so it was even worse," the new patient continues. "All the breast tissue was hanging down here."

To make matters worse, after feeling a "sharp pain," Leslie recalls seeing her implant "all the way in her armpit" as it had "ripped all the way through the pocket." This situation has made it so Leslie cannot do any chest related exercises without feeling pain.

"The breast pain that I currently have runs between a three and a four," Leslie relays in a confessional. "Should I flex my implant? It's seriously like a nine. If the pocket wants to rip even further? I can feel that sharp pain again in my implant."

Since Leslie has heard that Dr. Dubrow is the "Messiah of Breasts" she has turned to him for help, leaving Dr. Nassif thoroughly entertained.

"If Terry is the 'Messiah of Breasts,' does that make me the 'Moses of Noses?'" Paul inquires to the Botched cameras.

The doctors and Leslie then head into the exam room to take a closer look at her dilemma. "Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa! That is weird," a shocked Dr. Dubrow remarks.

"I've never seen an implant do that before, slide in and out of a pocket like that," Dr. Nassif later concludes. "Eh, you learn something new every day."

Hear all about Leslie's story in the clip above!

