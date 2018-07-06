Um, Did Meghan Markle Adopt a British Accent?

Meghan Markle, My Fair Lady?

As seen in a Twitter video posted in June by fan Aya El Zeiny (@elzeiny99), the Los Angeles-born Duchess of Sussex speaks with what many think is a slight British accent while talking to supporters during a public appearance in Cheshire, England, her first solo outing with Queen Elizabeth II. The encounter was recorded almost a month after Meghan and Prince Harry's royal wedding.

Wearing a beige Givenchy sheath dress with a structure cape-style shoulder overlay and a black belt, the duchess smiled graciously as she shook fans' hands and asked for their names. She also talked about her wedding with a woman who complimented her on her bridal look.

"We all had a great day, I think," she said. "The sun was shining for us."

Meghan had already begun to speak with a less American-sounding accent in public in the months leading up to the royal wedding.

The London Times reported days after the royal wedding that a the queen's senior palace adviser Samantha Cohen was instructed to teach Meghan everything she needs to know about royal life and about being the Duchess of Sussex over the next six months. It is speculated that such lessons include accent and tone modification and learning to use more British words.