Kylie Jenner Says Stormi Webster Has the "Cutest Personality"

Kylie Jenner gave fans an update on her daughter Stormi Webster on Thursday during a Twitter Q&A with her followers.
After a fan asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star how her little girl is doing, the makeup mogul replied, "changing almost every week now it seems like. She has the cutest personality."
In addition to discussing her adorable little one, the reality star gushed over the movie Ready Player One and dropped some hints about her makeup line (could an orange palette be on the way?). She also revealed her go-to show for binge watching (spoiler alert: It's The Handmaid's Tale).
During a visit to the KKW Beauty Pop-Up in Los Angeles this week, Kim told E! News' Sibley Scoles she and her sisters have become "even closer" since becoming mothers.
"I definitely feel like we are more connected now especially that Khloe's back and we're hanging out with all the babies," she said. "All the kids want to hang out. It's just a whole different experience now. It's so much fun."
She also revealed she goes to Kylie for advice on motherhood.
"Lately, it's been Kylie," she said. "Kylie is up on all the new gadgets and the new baby stuff. But Khloe and I probably have the most similar parenting style, and I will usually go to one of my best friends Larsa [Pippen] because she has four kids for mom advice."
