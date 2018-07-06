Outlander Season 4 Wraps Production With a Delightful Video Message

Starz
by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jul. 6, 2018 6:31 AM
Starz
Outlander season four is done filming! And now we wait. And wait…and wait. It's going to be a long summer.
The stars of the Starz drama marked the end of filming on social media, of course. Both Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe tweeted about the end of production and the network blessed Outlander fans with the fun video below. Droughtlander is real, y'all.
"I can't wait to see what you guys think of season four. You're going to love us too," star John Bell said while hugging an adorable dog.
It's been roughly seven months since Outlander graced our TV screens. That's seven months without Claire and Jamie, those longing looks and all the passionate scenes. Hopefully these messages from the cast and crew can get you through until November 2018.
THATS A WRAP!!!!!!! Thank you to all our hard, hard working cast and crew, unbelievable work, hard graft and good humour. Appreciate you all. Now PARTY!! pic.twitter.com/SnlmioJIn1— Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) July 6, 2018
That's a wrap on Season 4, clan! #Outlander pic.twitter.com/rknDQPaMfX— Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) July 5, 2018
And that’s it ... Season 4 is wrapped. What a journey. Thanks to our incredibly hard working crew, cast members and all our writers, directors and producers and everyone who makes this show happen ... And now #disconap @Outlander_STARZ— Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) July 6, 2018
Back in October I posted the shot on the left of me, @TheMattBRoberts & #KarenCampbell on our first day of shooting for S4. And today I'm posting a shot from our last day of filming! @Outlander_STARZ pic.twitter.com/gbd9Qa9ZPx— Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) July 5, 2018
Don't forget: Outlander has already been renewed for seasons five and six. "Fans can rest assured their beloved Claire and Jamie will be back facing new challenges, adversaries and adventures in seasons five and six as we delve into American history and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle in the New World," Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said in statement when the renewal was announced in May.
Outlander season four premieres in November 2018.
Relive the Most Exciting Moments from The Voice, RuPaul's Drag Race and the Rest of the PCAs Competition Show Finalists
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?