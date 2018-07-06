Hilary Duff Bares Her Baby Bump in a Black Bikini

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jul. 6, 2018 4:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Hilary Duff gave fans a peek at her growing baby bump on Friday by sharing a selfie of her wearing a black bikini. 

The photo showed the Younger star giving boyfriend Matthew Koma a kiss. She also wore a red, white and blue lei in celebration of the Fourth of July. She captioned the photo with a series of hearts. 

Unfortunately, the holiday wasn't totally picture perfect for Duff. The actress revealed her 6-year-old son Luca accidentally gave her a black eye. She even posted a picture of the shiner on Instagram Stories. 

"Lukie gave me a pretty sweet black eye for the fourth!" she wrote. "It was an accident but sure hurt like a muther."

Read

How Hilary Duff Started Over After Heartbreak: Motherhood, New Love and Her Best Role Yet

Hilary Duff

Instagram

Duff announced her pregnancy in June. The happy news came just a day after her sister Haylie gave birth to her second child, a baby girl named Lulu. Duff and Koma are expecting a baby girl, as well.

Ever since then, Duff has continued to share her pregnancy journey with her fans, including a video of her Mother's Day gender reveal party.

Duff shares her first child with her ex Mike Comrie.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Hilary Duff , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland

Wells Adams Shuts Down Fan Who Criticized Sarah Hyland's Glasses

Samantha Markle, Kensington Palace

Meghan Markle's Sister Samantha Markle Turned Away by Palace Security: Reports

Jamie Dornan, Amelia Warner

Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner Expecting Baby No. 3

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner Wants Another Baby Girl as She Praises Travis Scott's Bond With Stormi

Sabrina Bryan, Jordan Lundberg

Cheetah Girls' Sabrina Bryan Marries Jordan Lundberg

Carrie Underwood, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Sing Along With the PCAs Country Artist Finalists & Watch Their Best Music Videos Now!

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank

5 Things to Know About Princess Eugenie's Fiancé Jack Brooksbank

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.