Hilary Duff Bares Her Baby Bump in a Black Bikini

Hilary Duff gave fans a peek at her growing baby bump on Friday by sharing a selfie of her wearing a black bikini.

The photo showed the Younger star giving boyfriend Matthew Koma a kiss. She also wore a red, white and blue lei in celebration of the Fourth of July. She captioned the photo with a series of hearts.

Unfortunately, the holiday wasn't totally picture perfect for Duff. The actress revealed her 6-year-old son Luca accidentally gave her a black eye. She even posted a picture of the shiner on Instagram Stories.

"Lukie gave me a pretty sweet black eye for the fourth!" she wrote. "It was an accident but sure hurt like a muther."