What Makes G-Eazy Turn Into G-Difficult? Watch the Rapper Reveal His Biggest Pet Peeves

G-Eazy isn't so eazygoing after all!

The Rundown's Erin Lim tests his hot-headedness in a game of "G-Eazy or G-Difficult," prompting the rapper to reveal his initial reaction to some admittedly annoying scenarios.

So would a bad haircut turn G-Eazy into G-Difficult? From his perspective, "Very, because you can't grow it back." The same goes for accidentally spilling a drink on the "No Limit" performer, because who has time to clean up a stain when you're dominating the hip-hop charts?