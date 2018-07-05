Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Spotted Wearing Matching Gold Rings

AFP Images, Inset:Gotham/GC Images
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have taken their romance to a whole new level.
In just a matter of weeks, Hollywood's hot new couple has traveled the world together, met family members and made their relationship Instagram Stories official.
So what's the next stop on this romantic train? Getting matching rings, of course.
Followers have recently pointed out that Priyanka has been wearing a gold piece of jewelry on numerous occasions such as when she traveled to Mumbai with the "Chains" singer.
As for Nick, he was spotted wearing matching bling at JFK airport in New York City this past June. Kinda cute, right?
Instagram
Too further fuel the fire, Priyanka posted a photo of a Cartier ring box on her Instagram Stories Thursday afternoon. While this certainly doesn't call for engagement rumors, it certainly proves that this pair has something very special going on.
In fact, the pair most recently spent the Fourth Of July holiday together with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. In exclusive photos obtained by E! News, the couples rode Citi Bikes on the Upper West Side.
Later that night, Priyanka would join Nick's entire family including Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas on a private roof terrace to watch the fireworks.
"He's crazy about her and is excited about where things are going," a source recently shared with E! News. "She is different from anyone else he's dated. She's very mature and sophisticated."
Our insider added, "It's been a breath of fresh air and he's very happy with her."
Priyanka will soon return to India to start filming Bharat with Salman Khan. As for Nick, he continues working on new music. Could this just be a summer romance? Is it true that rings don't mean a thing? We'll be watching!