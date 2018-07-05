Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Spotted Wearing Matching Gold Rings

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jul. 5, 2018 6:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

AFP Images, Inset:Gotham/GC Images

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have taken their romance to a whole new level.

In just a matter of weeks, Hollywood's hot new couple has traveled the world together, met family members and made their relationship Instagram Stories official.

So what's the next stop on this romantic train? Getting matching rings, of course.

Followers have recently pointed out that Priyanka has been wearing a gold piece of jewelry on numerous occasions such as when she traveled to Mumbai with the "Chains" singer.

As for Nick, he was spotted wearing matching bling at JFK airport in New York City this past June. Kinda cute, right?

Photos

Nick Jonas' Hottest Pics!

Priyanka Chopra

Instagram

Too further fuel the fire, Priyanka posted a photo of a Cartier ring box on her Instagram Stories Thursday afternoon. While this certainly doesn't call for engagement rumors, it certainly proves that this pair has something very special going on.

In fact, the pair most recently spent the Fourth Of July holiday together with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. In exclusive photos obtained by E! News, the couples rode Citi Bikes on the Upper West Side.

Later that night, Priyanka would join Nick's entire family including Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas on a private roof terrace to watch the fireworks.

"He's crazy about her and is excited about where things are going," a source recently shared with E! News. "She is different from anyone else he's dated. She's very mature and sophisticated."

Our insider added, "It's been a breath of fresh air and he's very happy with her."

Priyanka will soon return to India to start filming Bharat with Salman Khan. As for Nick, he continues working on new music. Could this just be a summer romance? Is it true that rings don't mean a thing? We'll be watching!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nick Jonas , Priyanka Chopra , Couples , Jewelry , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande Addresses Pete Davidson's ''Unfortunate'' Manchester Bombing Joke

Kevin Spacey Faces Trio of New Sexual Assault Allegations

Kristin Cavallari & "The Hills" Alums Are Crushing Motherhood

Ayesha & Steph Curry Welcome Baby No. 3

3 Ways Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Are Redefining Marriage

Kaley Cuoco, Norman Cook

Kaley Cuoco Undergoes Shoulder Surgery Just Five Days After Her Wedding

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Season 9 Poster Will Leave You With Many Questions

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.