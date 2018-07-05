Ariana Grande Addresses Pete Davidson's ''Unfortunate'' Manchester Bombing Joke

Ariana Grande understands why some of her fans took offense to a joke Pete Davidson made about last year's Manchester Arena bombing.

Days after the Saturday Night Live star came under fire for bringing up the terror attack—which occurred during a Grande concert and left 22 people dead—during a stand-up comedy performance, the pop singer took to Twitter with a statement.

In response to one user who said Grande should break up with her fiancé over the insensitive remark, she wrote, "This has been v tough & conflicting on my heart. he uses comedy to help ppl feel better ab how f-ed up things in this world are. we all deal w trauma differently. I of course didn't find it funny. it was months ago & his intention wasn't/ is never malicious but it was unfortunate."

She added, "I hear and respect you all always."