Kris Jenner Masters Modern Mogul Style and More Best Dressed Looks

  • By
    &

by Delaney George | Fri., Jul. 6, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Kris Jenner

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

'Cause, baby, you're a firework. 

In celebration of Independence Day, many celebs showed us their most explosive outfits. For starters, Kris Jenner's knockout ensemble for General Public x RH launch party was just too bomb—to say the least. The flowing silk-red coat paired with her flared blue trousers was not only patriotic but sophisticated enough to wear year round. Let's not forget about those stylish black frames and golden chains. It's safe to say this look suits anyone from the chic office boss to the haute couture night crawler.

On a fancier note, Kelly Rowland was the light of the Logie Awards this week in a stunning silver-halter dress by Alin Le Kal. This gown was fierce, fabulous and foil-inspired, featuring a shiny metallic sheen, sexy side slit and don't get us started on the flowing, sparkling train.

Stars like Priyanka Chopra and Kristin Cavallari took a more street-style approach on dresses: wearing bright colors and patterned mini dresses to show off some leg.

Photos

Best Celebrity Looks From Paris Haute Couture Week Fall-Winter 2018

Whether through color, pattern or sparkle, every celeb channeled their inner fashion firecracker this week. Keep scrolling to see the best dressed celebs of the week and take our poll! 

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Pippa Middleton, Pregnancy Style

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Pippa Middleton

Kate Middleton's sister does casual so well in a sweet all-white frock dress paired with blue strap-up sandals and a straw hat. 

ESC: Victoria Beckham, White Button Down

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Victoria Beckham

The designer never looked so street-style chic in these oversize linen trousers, a white V-neck top and black frames.

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Priyanka Chopra

Gotham/GC Images

Priyanka Chopra

The actress stuns in this sexy belted red mini dress paired with a white handbag and golden heels. 

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Charlotte Riley

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Charlotte Riley

This "Swimming with Ray" actress stuns in this layered ruffle Oscar de la Renta dress with an accent bow and black heels to match. 

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Melania Trump

Yuri Gripas/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Melania Trump

The first lady struts in style with this gorgeous blue patterned Ralph Lauren dress, cinched in the waist with a statement Alexander McQueen red belt. 

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Natalie Dormer

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Natalie Dormer

The star was all about red this day: red pinstripe suit, red heels, red shirt, red lip. We are so here for this red-hot look. 

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Kristin Cavallari

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Kristin Cavallari

The reality show veteran played it sweet and simple with this plunging stripped mini dress and coat set by Alexander Wang. The look could be paired with heels, sneakers, or for the daring fashionistas, ditch the coat and throw on a pair of sandals for the ultimate summer look. 

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Kelly Rowland

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland

For an extra spark with this look, opt for a pulled-back hairstyle and sport the most gaudy earnings you can find—you'll be nothing less than red-carpet ready with this look. 

ESC: Kris Jenner, Best Looks

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Kris Jenner

The mom of six stepped out in a fabulous red trench coat and some dark blue wide-leg trousers to slay our lives. The momager paired her look with a white shirt and shoes, but to switch it up, you could rock anything from jeans to shorts and sneakers. And for some extra flavor, get some cool golden accents chains like the reality star.

Article continues below

Best Dressed of the Week: 7/6
Which star had the best dressed look of the week?
4.2%
11.3%
35.2%
1.1%
22.2%
2.1%
7.4%
8.8%
7.7%

RELATED ARTICLE: Priyanka Chopra Is Making Us Rethink Moisturizer

RELATED ARTICLE: Jennifer Lawrence's Slip Dress Is Made for Lazy Girls and More Best Dressed

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Victoria Beckham , Kris Jenner , Natalie Dormer , Kelly Rowland , Priyanka Chopra , Kristin Cavallari , Fashion , Style Collective , VG , Life/Style , People's Choice Awards , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Melania Trump, Michael Jackson, Smooth Criminal

Melania Trump's Latest Outfit Draws Comparisons to Michael Jackson and Indiana Jones Villain

Shopping: Halloween Outfits

15 Halloween Clothes That Aren't Actually Costumes

ESC: Best Dressed, Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier and Adwoa Aboah Dress Up Their Fall Boots and More Best Dressed Stars

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, KUWTK

Kim Kardashian Tells Khloe and Kourtney They Look Like "F--king Clowns" During Trip to Japan on KUWTK

Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy

Aw! Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy Coordinate Their Outfits

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Jacket Just Sold for $47,000

ESC: The Weeknd, Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Are Couple Style Goals—Shop Their Look!

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.