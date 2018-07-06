And the Most Successful Reality TV Dating Show Is...

Can you actually find everlasting love on reality TV?

It really is the great modern dating quandary of our time, as contestants on shows like The Bachelor or Married At First Sight often use the excuse that their chances of finding love in front of the cameras are often just as high as finding it by swiping right on a dating app.

But do the couples these reality dating shows produce actually last? And which of the shows actually has the highest success rate? E! News set out to find the answer, once and for all.

So what were the factors we took into account? Well, it had to do a longrunning series, with at least three seasons under its belt. And the mission statement of the show had to be finding your soul mate, ruling out a competition series like Bachelor Pad, which ultimately, was all about the Benjamins—and not of the human variety. Ditto longrunning series like The Challenge and Big Brother, where hook-ups may happen and are encouraged, but aren't main objective.